Blog: Nice Weekend Then Soggy Week Ahead

You will want to enjoy this nice weather while it lasts! We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for both today and tomorrow with only an isolated chance for a shower! So head outside and get some fresh air. Tomorrow will be just a bit cooler but right around average for this time of the year.

Weekend Forecast

As of 10AM this morning there are already several people on the beach getting some exercise in!

10AM at 1st Street

There will be a lot of rain headed our way for the week ahead, so take advantage of the sunshine before the pattern changes. A low pressure system will stall out over parts of the East Coast bringing some steady rainfall to many locations.

European Model Wednesday Morning

The other system that we’re keeping an eye on is the one off the coast of Florida. It has an 80% chance of formation and could become the first named storm, Arthur. This is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the eastern half of Florida.

Tropical System

As this system rides along the coast, we will see some effects from it. Rip current risk will become a problem as well as wave height. This will be early on in the week. With the rain, hopefully that will deter people from being at the beach anyways.

Wave Forecast

The models are in fairly good agreement at this point to where the center of low pressure will be but there still could be some changes over the next 24 hours so stay tuned as we learn more!

Euro vs. GFS Model

Have a good weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka