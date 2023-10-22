If you enjoyed Saturday’s weather, you’ll enjoy Sunday’s too. Similar almost copy/paste conditons expected through today with highs in the mid to upper 60s and a bit of a NW wind especially this afternoon.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to near 50 at the coast. Inland – temperatures will cool into the low 40s or even upper 30s in a few spots! We’ll see mostly sunny skies heading into Monday, but we will be cooler.

Overall, the next several days will be calm and sunny and very nice. Cooler Monday – but warming up later this week.

These cool mornings and mild afternoons are great for Fall color. Lots of leaves changing in western VA and WV. If you’re wondering, it’s typically November when we see peak color in Hampton Roads.

In the tropics, Tammy continues to impact the Lesser Antilies. That system is forecast to move generally northward over the next few days, strengthening to a category 2 huricane before getting close to Bermuda by late week. From there – a little uncertainty shows up in the forecast. Some models take it out to sea, some linger it near or southwest of Bermuda into next weekend. Long time to watch it.

Hope you have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

