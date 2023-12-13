Today we are going to have some pretty nice weather in the region. We have high pressure just to our south with a cold front rolling towards us out of the Midwest.

Regional Weather Map

We had some pretty views on our tower cams this morning. Skies were mostly to partly sunny.

Tower Cam Before Sunrise

Fair Skies During The Mid Morning

We’ll have mostly sunny skies through the day with light and variable winds. High temps will rise up to the low-mid 50s.

Forecast Temps Today

The air is pretty dry again. It should be pleasant this afternoon. Keep in mind the breeze will be a little stronger near the shore. So it may feel cooler if you are near there. The cold front that I showed above will actually move into the region during the evening. There won’t be any precip with it. However, the winds will increase out of the north. Overnight we’ll just have a few passing clouds. There won’t be any precip along the front. Low temps will drop down to the 20s and 30s. However, the wind chills will be in the teens and 20s. That is how we will start our day tomorrow. Through the day temps will struggle to climb. They are forecast to top off only in the mid 40s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

Winds will be out of the north at 10-15mph with gusts to 20mph. We’ll be very dry through the day with mostly sunny skies overhead. Temps will actually bounce back a bit Friday into Saturday. High temps will be in the 50s.

Temperature Trend

So we’ll have some nice weather Friday into Saturday for shopping, decorating, celebrating, or traveling. Then there’s Sunday…

On Sunday an area of low pressure will be forming well to our south. It will be centered near Georgia. However, it will push a lot of moisture up into our region. A large upper level trough (dip in the jetstream) will also pull up the moisture. We’ll have increasing clouds with scattered rain showers forming.

GFS Model (Sunday Afternoon)

The wind may increase out of the southeast as we go through the day. High temps will be in the 50s. As we go into the evening and overnight the rain is likely to become widespread. The winds may get pretty strong for a time.

GFS Model (Sunday Evening)

Wind Forecast Sunday Evening

I just showed the GFS model, but the European model is similar up to that point.

European Model (Sunday Night)

However, the European model has been different as far as Monday goes. It has had the low quickly moving north along the coast since yesterday. It still shows that scenario.

European Model Monday

However, the GFS model stretches out the low and only has it slowly moving east of Hampton Roads through the day. With the European solution we would have a decreasing chance for rain, and winds would gust on the back side out of the northwest. However, the tidal flooding probably wouldn’t be as bad. Now if the low lingers like the GFS model suggests then we would have more rain, a longer stretch of strong winds, and likely some tidal flooding. So as of right now, there is a lot less confidence in the Monday forecast. Either way we could see at least 1-2″ of rain Sunday into Sunday night.

Rainfall Forecast Through Sunday

This forecast does not include the rainfall from Sunday night into Monday. It’s still a bit early to get the specific details, but the theme is there. Expect wet and windy weather Sunday into Monday. It could impact early holiday travel. Check back for updates!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler