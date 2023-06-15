Yesterday was warm and humid, but it felt awesome with the breeze. Today we will dry out, but the breeze will die down. I’ll talk more about our local weather in just a moment, but first I do want to visit something else about yesterday…Storms! They had some really rough weather across the Deep South Wednesday. Check out the huge amount of severe storm reports.

Storm Reports

There were also several tornadoes reported, and the videos from there were amazing and scary!

That was from a stalled out front and an area of low pressure. There will be some more severe weather along the front today. Luckily for us that will be to our southwest. We have a cool front dropping to our south, but it will stall out this afternoon.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll be a bit cooler and drier this afternoon. It should be very nice out! We’ll be partly cloudy through the day. Winds will run out of the north at 8-12mph. High temps will be in the lower 80s.

Forecast Temps Today

We’ll be partly cloudy through the day. However, there may be some isolated showers or storms around the early evening. Tomorrow the front will lift north as a weak warm front. We’ll warm things up into the early afternoon to the upper 80s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

However, a line of storms may move into the region during the afternoon. This could drop the temps.

Future Trak (Tomorrow)

This will be ahead of a second cool front that will swipe through tomorrow evening. There may be some strong to severe storms during that time. The good news is that the storms should drop to the south by the mid-evening. Then we’ll stay dry for the weekend. It should stay mild too with highs in the 80s.

Temperature Trend

The weather still looks pretty good for Juneteenth. We’ll be partly cloudy with only some isolated showers. Highs will be in the 80s. Things look much wetter towards the middle of next week. I’ll have more details on that in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Before I go…

In world news… A notice came out the other day that this last May was the 3rd warmest on record. You are probably say “No….No way! It was downright cool here.” That is correct. But even as cool as we were, we weren’t in the top 10 coolest Mays on record. The Mid-Atlantic was cool, but India and Australia were also cool. However, it was downright hot over other parts of North America. Take a look at this map from NOAA:

Temperature Departure From Average (May 2023)

Here is the full report with more information: May 2023 was third warmest on record.

In U.S. News…There was an interesting story about peaches in Georgia and South Carolina. Apparently, they took a big hit there this year. They had a mild Winter like we had here. So the peach trees bloomed early. Then there was a cold blast in March and April. So the fruit trees took a big hit. In several cases the farmers lost all their crops. This will all affect the prices and availability this Summer. Here is the article from NBC with the full story: Peach crop loss.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler