Blog: Nice today, but showers possible for voters on Tuesday

We have some nice weather on the way today, but there will be some scattered showers in the region for Super Tuesday.

Yesterday was nice! There was a lot of sunshine, but the breeze was a little cool at times. Today we are going to warm up big-time! We have high pressure scooting offshore, and that has allowed the winds to pick up out of the southwest.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a southwest breeze through the entire day. It will run at 5-15mph with gusts to 25mph. We’ll be partly cloudy with a few more clouds by the evening. So high temps will rise to the mid-upper 60s. Nice!

Tomorrow we’ll have more moisture in the region. We’ll be mostly cloudy, and there will be some scattered rain showers in the region.

Future Trak Tomorrow

As of this time I’m not expecting any thunderstorms. So that’s important. Also..it won’t rain all day. However, these scattered showers could impact some voters for Super Tuesday. At least it will be warm outside. Temps will be in the 50s in the morning, and they will be in the upper 60s during the afternoon. We’ll have a steady south breeze.

The models dry us out on Wednesday, but they bring back some more scattered showers on Thursday and Friday. The timing of the rain has been bouncing around a bit. So I’ll have an update on the timing of those possible showers in tomorrow’s weather blog. Just know that the models do advertise cooler temperatures going into next weekend.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler