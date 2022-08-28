For Sunday, we have a weak stationary front to our south. This front will allow for some isolated showers across the area today, but overall – most spots should remain dry. Clouds will increase a bit this afternoon, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky this evening. Highs will be in the mid 80s, with a wind out of the east for most of us.

In the work week ahead, temperatures will climb into the mid 80s to low 90s, with some of the warmest days being Tuesday and Wednesday. This is also the time we’ll have a front nearby – which will help trigger a few showers and storms. Initially, it looked like this front could bring us a decent chance of rain, but the trend recently has been for lower rain chances. I still think there will be a few showers and storms around, but not everyone will see rain Tue or Wed.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

The tropics sure are trying their best to become more active as we round out August and head into September. Late Saturday, the National Hurricane Center identified two more areas to monitor. Most of these systems have LOW chances of developing in the next 5 days, but one of them has a medium-high chance.

This tropical wave, designed 91L- is currently tracking west. As of Sunday morning, the NHC gives it a 70% chance of developing in the next 5 days. The main thing the system will have to fight off is dry air around the system. Tropical systems don’t really like dry air, as they limit their overall strength and storm activity.

Models show the system tracking west, with the potential to develop as it approaches the Bahamas. Now, the question is how strong will it be? Too early to tell. We’ll monitor the trend over the next few days but don’t be surprised if you hear about a tropical depression or storm forming this week. The next name on the list is Danielle.

Enjoy your Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

