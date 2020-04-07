Blog: Nice Stretch of Weather Before Some Late Day Storms Arrive

We are going to have a nice stretch of weather today. However, there will be some showers and storms forming later today, and some of them could be on the strong side. We started this morning with nice conditions Skies were partly cloudy and temps were in the 40s and 50s. We have a warm front that is slowly moving north through the region.

Regional Weather Map

The front is expected to stall out on the northern fringe our viewing area later today. Some showers and storms will form along the front over the Midwest, and then they will drop to the southeast. We may see some isolated showers or storms by the afternoon. However, the chance for rain will increase during the evening.

Future Trak (This Evening)

Some of these storms could be strong to severe with the higher chance for severe weather from the Peninsula northward. This includes the Eastern Shore.

Severe Risk

The main threats from the storms will be strong gusty winds and brief heavy rain. There will be some lightning. The threat for tornadoes is very low, but not zero. We’ll warm up to the mid-upper 70s today with a southwest breeze.

Tomorrow we’ll be in the warm zone. The front will push farther to our north. High temps will be in the low 80s with mid 80s inland. That is about 20 degrees above average. There may be some isolated showers or storms, but I’m not expecting any large areas of rain. Then, we’ll have similar weather on Thursday with highs temps in the upper 70s to near 80. We’ll cool down Friday into the weekend. High temps will drop to the 60s. So far Easter day looks pretty good. For now it looks like partly cloudy skies with high temps in the upper 60s. However, there may be some rain later in the day. We have plenty of time to update you on that chance.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler