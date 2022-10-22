A 50/50 split is expected this weekend, with nice conditions Saturday and a few showers Sunday. Expect highs Saturday afternoon to climb into the upper 60s, near 70 in some spots. It will be a nice day for anything you have planned outdoors. There will be a bit of a breeze that develops in the afternoon. Clouds will also increase this afternoon and tonight as a low forms offshore.

Tonight and into Sunday, we’ll see the impacts from a coastal low offshore. This will not be as strong or as impactful as some of the previous storms over the last month – but we will still see some rain and wind from it.

I expect showers to move in by Sunday morning. Across NE NC and the OBX, showers will be possible by late tonight. In the southern OBX, a few showers are even possible this afternoon/evening since the low will be closer to there as we go through the afternoon.

It will be breezy on Sunday, with some gusts out of the NE of 15-25 mph. Rainfall totals look light, with most spots only seeing 0.25 to 0.5″ of rain and most of that expected to be along the coast.

The low is quick moving, so by late Sunday night and Monday, we’ll see improving conditions. Temperatures will also warm up into the work week, with highs getting to near average and above average by mid week.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

