Blog: Nice Local Weather, But The Tropics Are Not Quiet!

The weather today should be very nice! Yesterday was great with lots of sunshine and dry conditions. Today we’ll have a little more clouds, but the humidity should still be fairly low. We have an area of high pressure to our northeast with a stationary front to our south.

Regional Weather Map

There is a weak area of low pressure well to our south/southeast that I’ll talk more about when I hit the tropics…Yes…The tropics. Notice that there are a lot of showers and storms off to our west. They should stay out there today. Our high temps will be in the mid 80s. Dew points will be in the low-mid 60s. We’ll have a southeast wind at 5-15mph.

Tomorrow the front will lift a bit more north, but not too much more. There could be an area of low pressure off the coast of North Carolina if it stays on track. It could potentially be a tropical depression, but it is likely to move northeast (offshore). That and the high to the northeast should promote an easterly/northeasterly surface breeze in our area. However, humidity will be increasing. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a few showers and storms developing in the afternoon. There could be a couple of heavy showers.

Future Trak (Tomorrow Afternoon)

High temps will still be in the 80s.

By Wednesday the front will lift north as a warm front. So high temps will rise to near 90. We’ll have some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. We’ll have less rain on Thursday as the warm front lifts to our north. However, it is going to be very hot and humid. High temps will run in the mid 90s, but the heat index will be near 100. For now it looks like we’ll have cool/dry weather next weekend.

So the tropics are starting to get a little busy again. I mentioned that there is a tropical disturbance off the southeast coast. This feature has a high chance of formation in the next day or two. However, it should stay offshore.

Tropical Satellite

It is slowly drifting to the northeast. On that track it would have to try to push up into the high pressure area. So instead it should try to turn more to the the east/northeast by tomorrow. Here are some of the latest computer forecast models for (Invest 90):

Forecast Models

It’s possible, but doubtful, that it could skirt the coast. Even if it does, then that would have little impact. Maybe a few showers over the Outer Banks. Some more likely effects will be some higher waves and a higher threat for rip currents at the local beaches. Stay tuned for updates.

There is another tropical disturbance down over the central Caribbean. It is moving west. That one is likely to become a tropical storm. It will impact central America in about 2-3 days.

There is a weak disturbance in the central Atlantic. That one is also moving west.

Tropical Satellite

It has a low chance of formation for now. There is actually one more disturbance, but it still over Africa. So I’ll talk more about that when it moves over the water.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler