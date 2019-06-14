Blog: Nice Father’s Day Weekend!

Finally, we are looking at a nice weekend! A full nice weekend. And it’s Father’s Day on Sunday to boot. A cool front moved through this morning, and it will drop to our south today.

Regional Weather Map

High pressure is building in from the west, the breeze is picking up out of the northwest, and cooler/drier air is pouring into the region. We’ll have a lot of sunshine today. High temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Dew points are dropping to the upper 40s to low 50s. That is some very dry air for this time of year. Awesome! The breeze will be out of the northwest today, and that will keep the temps mild and the humidity low.

Tomorrow, we’ll have a south wind, but we’ll still be dry with ample sunshine. High temps will bump up to the mid 80s with some upper 80s inland/south. By Father’s Day (Sunday) the humidity will be up quite a bit, and temps will rise to near 90.

Humidity Forecast

At least we’ll still hold on to a lot of sunshine in case any dads have outdoor plans. We’ll have some cooling going into the middle of next week, but some scattered showers and storms will also develop. Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler