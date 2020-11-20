Blog: Nice Fall Weekend Ahead!

The weekend is looking really good! We have some mild/dry air in the region, and this will stick around for both Saturday and Sunday. This morning we started off with some chilly temps, but the strong sunshine is heating things up fast.

Tower Cam 10

Strong high pressure is centered just offshore. We’ll have lots of sun today with a southwest breeze. So high temps will rise to the upper 60s this afternoon. It will feel great!

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have fair skies Saturday and Sunday. There will be a subtle northeast breeze tomorrow. So temps may dip a couple of degrees compared to today. However, we’ll resume a southerly wind on Sunday. So high temps will rise to the upper 60s to near 70. By Monday a cold front will move into the region. We’ll have increasing clouds with some isolated showers. High temps will be in the 60s. We’ll be dry and cooler on Tuesday with highs in the 50s.

So far the forecast for Thanksgiving has been changing. A couple of days ago it looked like we would have some scattered rain showers on Wednesday. Then it looked like Wednesday night. One later model run had some showers Thursday morning. The latest GFS now has rain showers Thursday afternoon.

GFS Forecast Model (Thursday)

If the rain showers keep getting pushed back, then it’s possible that they will wait until Thursday night. So stay tuned for updates on that. Lots of folks are probably hoping to have some friends or family visit outdoors. So we’ll try and pinpoint that for you as it gets closer.

Things are quiet in the tropics right now. Should stay quiet for the next couple of days.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler