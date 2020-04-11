Live Now
Blog: Nice Easter Weekend For Us, Storms for Others

Weather Blog

It was a bit of a cool start but into this afternoon we’ll have highs in the low 60s! Perfect day for an Easter egg hunt. The wind is much lighter today so you don’t have to worry about that like yesterday!

While we will have a partly cloudy sky through much of Sunday, some other areas will be hunkering down in their basement with the threat of tornadoes. Parts of Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama are under a moderate risk for severe storms issued by the SPC. That’s a 4/5 on the scale. The threat is certainly high there and we’ll be keeping an eye on that. Other threats include wind, heavy rain and hail.

Those storms will then continue eastward towards much of the East Coast. That puts many areas in a slight risk, a 2/5. So the threat isn’t quite as high but still has the potential to produce strong to severe storms with an isolated tornado. This still can change though so we’ll keep you updated!

Warm air will be moving in from the South ahead of these storms, so we’ll have the heat, humidity and some sunshine that will all add energy to the atmosphere. After this system moves out the rest of the week will be cooler with highs only in the 50s and 60s!

Have a great Easter Weekend!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka

