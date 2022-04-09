Welcome to the Weekend! We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this weekend with temperatures a little cooler than what we saw through the week.

Highs on Saturday will be in the low 60s. We’ll see a chance of a shower or two on Saturday, as an upper level low spins through the region. This could help produce some puffy clouds and isolated showers.

A bit of a breeze will develop this afternoon with some gusts to 20-25 mph in spots. Winds will be out of the west.

Overnight, if the wind decreases in your area, we could see a bit of patchy frost. This will be most likely across inland areas where temperatures will drop into the upper 30s.

Sunday’s weather will be very similar to Saturday, but with lower rain chances. Once again in the afternoon, they’ll be a bit of a westerly breeze.

Heading into the work week, we leave the 60s behind and quickly climb into the 70s and 80s for highs as high pressure sets up across the southeast US.

Saturday night is the debut of racing at Langley Speedway! If you’re heading out there, expect temperatures in the 50s.