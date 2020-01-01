Blog: New Year, Nice Weather!

The sunrises across the region this morning were something spectacular! If you were still sleeping after ringing in the new year, I saved a few photos for you below.

Sandbridge Sunrise

1st Street Sunrise

We’ll have plenty of sunshine across the region today and high temperatures will top off in the low 50s. Tomorrow will be much of the same, with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Then rain arrives Friday!

European Model Rain Friday 8AM

It doesn’t look like it will be a washout on Friday, we’ll have some dry time in between the few showers but there won’t be much sunshine. The heaviest of the rain will be late Friday night into Saturday morning.

European Model Rain Saturday Morning

With the rain comes some very warm air! We’ll be in the low 70s for Friday and low 60s for Saturday but then dropping off to the low 50s for Sunday. But we will have some sunshine moving back in for the second half of the weekend!

Weekend Forecast

Happy New Year! Hope it is a great year ahead. We’ll be with you through all of the storms and sunny days! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka