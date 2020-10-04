BLOG: New tropical system develops, dry week ahead

Potential Tropical Cyclone 26 has developed in the Southern Caribbean, south of Jamaica. This storm system is expected to become a hurricane in the coming days.

Two storms to watch

Gamma, the storm in the Gulf of Mexico, may dissipate in the coming week. This will allow, 26, or soon to be Delta, to be the storm to watch.

NHC Track

The National Hurricane Center has this storm becoming a hurricane Wednesday. Then getting even stronger to be a Cat. 2 storm by the end of the week. Right now, this storm is heading towards New Orleans, the remnants of it could be coming through our area next weekend.

Long range model

By next Saturday, the GFS model has this rain possible pushing into our area. We could see some of the heavy rain from Delta maybe next Sunday. We’re talking seven days out in the future, so there will be some changes with what might happen with this storm. Stay tuned for updates. In the meantime, enjoy the sunny week ahead!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson