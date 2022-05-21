After a very hot Friday, temperatures Saturday across the region will be a few degrees warmer on Saturday.

The record high for Norfolk is 94, which was set back in 1996. There is a very good chance we tie or break the record high on Saturday.

We continue in this hot pattern as we sit in on the western side of high pressure, which is helping to pump the hot air in from the south. The jet stream is also to our north, keeping any cooler air held back.

It’s pretty wild to think last week we were in the 50s and 60s for highs, and now we’re in the 90s! Those are more common in the summer months, but on average, we see one or two days in May that do reach 90 degrees. So it’s nothing unprecedented. However, with this being the first heat event of the year, use a little extra caution. Sometimes your body isn’t adjusted to the heat and humidity yet especially if you work inside each day in the AC!

Heat index values as we go through Saturday will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Sunday, we’ll be slightly cooler, but it will still be in the upper 80s to low 90s region wide.

Will there be any rain showers to cool us off? For most of us, the answer is no. There could be a stray shower or two in some inland spots Saturday. Sunday, a stray shower or storm is also possible, but there’s a chance across the entire region. As we go into the late evening and overnight hours, a front will get closer to us. This will increase rain chances overnight and into Monday. Scattered showers are expected Monday, and through next week at times.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

