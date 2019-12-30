Blog: Near Record Breaking Warmth

Did you feel the warmth as you left this morning? We could break the record for today that was set back in 1990. I’m forecasting a high temperature of 73° for Norfolk and the record is 74°!

Temperature Trend

But the warmth won’t last for long, a cold front will move through tonight and that will drop us down into the 40s overnight and high temperatures tomorrow will only be in the upper 50s. With this comes some rain but it really won’t amount to much!

What you will notice today is going to be the clouds sky!

Sat/Rad 8AM

The other problem we’ll have today, is going to be the wind! It will be coming in strong throughout the day at 10-15 mph. Gusts could be up to 25 mph! That’s helping to bring in the warm air from the south.

Wind Speeds this Morning

The rest of the week the weather will be fairly quiet. We’ll have more sunshine moving back in and temperatures will be seasonable for this time of the year. Enjoy the warmth today! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka