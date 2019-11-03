BLOG: National Weather Service confirms tornado in Chesapeake

The National Weather Service in Wakefield, VA confirmed a EF1 Tornado in the City of Chesapeake from the early morning on November 1st.

Radar Imagery (Smoothing turned off)

I turned off smoothing so we can see the raw data. There was a clear radar signature and kidney bean shape of the storm. This doesn’t mean there will be a tornado, but the likely hood does increase when Meteorologist see this. The NWS did have this storm with a tornado warning prior it moving into Chesapeake.

It started near Benefit Rd.

The estimated time was from 12:55am to 1:00 am. It was an EF1 tornado with maximum wind speeds between 90 and 95 mph.

Tornado ended near Middleton Way.

The tornado almost moved toward the Target and Walmart right off of 168! Those are the buildings on the left side of the picture off of Hill Crest Pkwy.

Numerous trees were destroyed and uprooted, a camper was destroyed and also some roof damage was observed by the storm survey crew. Thankfully no one was hurt or killed.

