Blog: More Tropical Activity. Nice And Cool Here!

Today I’m going to start with the tropics. The tropics are on fire while we enjoy some cool weather locally…yes that was cheesy, but I do love cheese.

So…

As of this writing there were three named systems in the Atlantic basin. However, there are also two other tropical disturbances out there — one weak one south of Puerto Rico and another one east of Jerry.

Tropical Satellite

The strongest system is Hurricane Humberto. That system brought strong winds and some rain to Bermuda yesterday. In fact at one point 80% of the island was without power.

It was a category 3 hurricane as it passed north of the island. Now it is moving northeast away from Bermuda. It will move over the cooler waters of the north Atlantic over the next couple days, and will eventually weaken and become extra-tropical.

Next is Tropical Depression Imelda. This has caused a lot of flooding in the Houston/Port Arthur area.

Imelda On Sat/Rad

The system should grind down today as it slowly edges northward. However, it hasn’t moved much in the last few hours.

Then there is Jerry.

This system is a strong tropical storm/ minimal hurricane. It is a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands. Jerry will move west/northwest for a few days. Its latest track keeps it north of Puerto Rico and east of the Bahamas. By about Monday, it should turn northward.

Track Of Jerry

Then it’s expected to turn northeast by Tuesday.

This would run the system up toward Bermuda by the middle of next week. The models are in pretty good agreement at keeping it away from the United States. However, between Jerry and Humberto, we have had a lot of waves here. Today we’ll have 3-6 ft waves. There will be some rough surf and a high threat for rip currents.

Part of that is from our persistent northeast winds that have recently developed. This will also bring us some nuisance to minor tidal flooding during high tide. That’s around the midday and early afternoon.

High pressure is to our west with a cool front way to the south.

Regional Weather Map

The cool breeze feels great! It has pulled down some cooler weather. High temps were in the 70s yesterday. We’ll be in the low 70s today with some mid 70s inland/south. There are some clouds coming in off of the ocean though. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. There may be a sprinkle or two coming in off of the ocean again. It’s dry at the surface. Dew points are near 50s, but there is some moisture in the mid-levels.

By tonight, skies will clear and winds will lighten up. So temps will be able to drop to the 50s except for right near the shore. Tomorrow we’ll have more sun, less wind, and slightly warmer temps. So highs will be in the mid 70s, and it will be an awesome day!

I’m still expecting warmer temps over the weekend, but the humidity shouldn’t be too bad.

Humidity Forecast

Stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler