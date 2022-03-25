The frontal system that brought us scattered showers, storms and heavy rain on Thursday will continue to slide off the coast through Friday, leaving us with a few morning showers before partly sunny skies this afternoon.

The best rain chances this morning will be in the NC OBX, Northeast North Carolina and a few eastern areas of Southside (Chesapeake, VA Beach).

Here’s how much rain parts of the region saw on Thursday. These are storm total rainfall amounts as of 5am Friday.

Into the weekend – we can expect a few isolated showers on Saturday. It will be breezy as well as the front comes in. This comes with a front that brings MUCH cooler air to the region for Sunday and into next week. Highs Sunday through Tuesday will be in the 50s, with overnight lows falling into the 30s Sunday night and Monday night.

With those types of temperatures, we could be dealing with some patchy frost, especially in inland areas as we head into Sunday night and Monday. We can still see frost in early April, so if you have any plants outside make sure they are ready for the colder weather.

Keep in mind, our average temperatures this time of the year is around 63°F. By mid to late next week, I expect highs to be back in the upper 60s to low 70s. Scattered showers return to the forecast on Friday.

Have a great Friday (and weekend)!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter