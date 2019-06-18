Blog: More Storms Going Into Midweek

Things were quiet for most of the daytime yesterday. However, by the early evening we had some scattered strong storms forming over the area.

Scattered Storms Yesterday

The storms put down some brief heavy heavy rain and gusty winds. Then they fell apart by the later evening. Today, we’ll see some similar conditions.

One small difference is that we’ll have a little more cloud cover. It is still going to be hot and very humid. In fact, the dew points have risen into the low 70s. High temps will be near 90 this afternoon. The heat index will be in the mid-upper 90s. There is a stationary front to our north, and an area of high pressure well to our southeast.

Regional Weather Map

So the whole Southeast is in that hot/humid airmass. There have been scattered showers and storms to our west. We’ll develop some of those by the afternoon hours. We could see a few strong storms between the late afternoon into the evening.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

In fact there is a marginal risk for severe weather later today. Isolated downpours are the main threat. Strong gusty winds and some hail will also be possible.

Severe Risk

These should fall apart later tonight. Rain totals will vary widely. Some locations may end up with nothing. Other locations could see up to an inch. That is due to the scattered nature of the storms. Tomorrow, it looks like we’ll have a little more cloud cover in the region. The high will slide a little more away from us, and an area of low pressure will form to our northwest.

The extra cloud cover should keep temps down in the 80s. However, it will still be very soupy outside. We’ll also have a better chance for rain and storms through the region. By Thursday, we’ll start drying out a bit. High temps will bounce back up to the low-mid 90s. There will be a few scattered showers and storms. But the coverage should be less.

The models are still showing quieter weather for the weekend. They have a cooler/drier airmass in place. However, this is also the time of year for fronts to stall out sooner than expected. So I am cautiously optimistic for a good weekend, but I don’t have it 100% rain-free. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler