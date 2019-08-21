Blog: More Storms And Heat, But Coolness Ahead!

We had some strong storms yesterday during the evening. They were scattered throughout the region. A few of them were severe with large hail and some damaging winds. Here were the local storm reports.

Local Storm Reports

There were a few trees down inland. Especially near the Franklin area. It was very hot and humid out again with highs in the 90s, and the heat index near 100. Today we still have a lot of that that heat and humidity, but we’ll have a higher chance for rain and storms during the daytime.

There is a pocket of clouds and showers southeast of Charlotte. This is a small pocket of upper level energy (trough) that will move northeast into our region. This will work off of the hot/humid air mass that is in place. So we’ll have scattered showers and storms forming this afternoon. Some of them could easily have heavy downpours and strong gusty winds.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

The storms will probably knock the temperatures back down to the 80s this afternoon, but it will stay muggy. One nice thing happening today is that here will be a breeze out of the southwest. It will run at 10-15mph.

High pressure is off to our southeast. There are no big weather systems around our region at the surface. However, there is a strong cold front up around Indiana/Ohio.

Regional Weather Map

This front will slowly move towards us over the next couple of days. It will still be northwest of us tomorrow. We’ll be hot and humid with highs in the 90s and a heat index between 97 and 103 degrees. There will be a few showers and storms late in the day with a higher chance in the evening.

The front will finally move in on Friday. We’ll have on-and-off showers and storms through the day. It will be cooler with high temps in the low-mid 80s. The humidity will still be up on Friday. On Saturday the front will gradually sink south of Hampton Roads. High temps will fall to the upper 70s.

However, the drier air won’t move in right away. So we’ll still have some scattered showers on Saturday. The front will drift south of us on Sunday. Highs will be near 80. We’ll be partly cloudy, but there may be a few showers over North Carolina. It will be nice to get some cooler weather for a while.

Last night the National Hurricane Center classified an area of low pressure over the Atlantic as a tropical storm. Chantal was born from the weak area of low pressure that brushed up against coastal North Carolina last Sunday. It is far out at sea, and it is forecast to stay out to sea.

Track Of Chantal

In a bit of luck, this system may bring us some waves along the east coast later this week. That would be great for the ECSC. Now we just need the rain to stay away for that event. There is also an area of low pressure near the Bahamas. It has a low chance of formation at this time. However, the European model eventually turns it into a tropical system in a few days. It keeps it off the east coast, but it does have it moving northward. For now the GFS doesn’t do much with it. Remember, the GFS model just got overhauled recently. So it will be interesting to see how it handles tropical systems this year.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler