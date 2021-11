Another day with clouds, light rain, and strong wind gusts is what we can expect Sunday. The areas hit the hardest by the coastal storm will still be the southern Outer Banks where major flooding is possible.

The weather will be windy for everyone Sunday and Monday. Sunday we could still see 30 mph gusts across Hampton Roads.

Sunday Wind Forecast, White numbers are gusts.

Enjoy the cloudy Sunday!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson