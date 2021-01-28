BLOG: More snow to come Sunday?

First of all, the snow this morning was a beautiful site to see on the trees! If you didn’t see some of the photos sent in, check this out:

Gallery: First Measurable Snow of 2021



So let’s talk about this upcoming weekend. Along with the snow we have a push of cold air that will continue tonight, Friday and Saturday with a north wind close to 10-15 mph. That cold air will stay in place Sunday morning as a storm system moves in from the west.

Snow before Sunrise Sunday

It’s looking likely that the snow will be here before sunrise Sunday morning. We could easily see the snow continue past 9 AM.

11 Am Sunday

Once we get to the middle of the day, the warmer air will push in from the south and likely switch the snow back over to rain. At this point, the Hampton Roads cities will likely see all rain by Sunday night. However, as you know, there will be changes to the forecast and we’ll have a better idea on how much snow we could see into the day tomorrow and Saturday. The earliest models have snow totals around an inch Sunday morning.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson