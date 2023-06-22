Alright, we’re halfway there… A few more days of rain chances before we see some drier weather!

While the rain isn’t welcomed by everyone, it was certainly needed. We were down in terms of rainfall for the month, but have now climbed back above average with 3.5″ of rain at the airport over the course of the month. The storms last week and the recent rain has helped.

For Thursday, we’ll see some additional showers and storms. Less wind today. Periods of rain, on and off can be expected. Fog should dissipate by late morning. Then, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with some rain showers moving in. A few pockets of heavy rain could also occur – and some isolated flooding isn’t out of the relm of possibilities.

Notice on the graph below, the blue indicates NE NC where through the morning rain chances will be highest. Then, this afternoon, rainfall chances grow for the entire region.

I can’t rule out some isolated flooding in spots today – so make sure you have a way to get weather alerts and as always, don’t drive into flood waters. There could also be some stronger storms if we see some breaks in the clouds.

THU PM: If we see some breaks in the clouds today, instability could grow resulting in some afternoon storms. Gusty winds, heavy rain or an isolated tornado could occur. Something to monitor.. pic.twitter.com/yAp0HNSFDi — Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) June 22, 2023

Friday, we’ll see some additional rain chances. Some of the rain could be locally heavy once again. Finally, by Saturday- rain chances fall to around 30-40%. By Sunday, rain chances are much lower.

Here’s a look at the 7 day forecast. Warming up significantly for the weekend with highs near 90 on Sunday/Monday.

In the tropics, we have a new system to monitor. Tropical Depression 4 has developed to the east of the Lesser Antilles. This system is expected to become Cindy by late Thursday and track north of the islands through the next few days. As it encounters strong wind shear, it should weaken on Monday. We’ll keep an eye on it – models largely show it staying off the east coast but if it manages to restrengthen a bit after wind shear relaxes, we could see some swell from it.

Bret continues to move to the west and will traverse the Caribbean before weakening as it also encounters wind shear.

Hope you have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

