BLOG: More Rain today, icy up north

Pedestrians shield from the rain with an umbrellas during a cold rainy day in Center City (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

So far from this storm system we have seen between 0.3″ to 1.3″ of rain, with the majority falling in North Carolina. More rain will develop and be with us today, especially around noon and this afternoon. We could easily see another 0.25″ of rain today.

Future Trak at Noon Friday

Overnight, light rain will continue, but it looks like it will taper off by 9 AM Saturday. Our day tomorrow is looking warm, partly cloudy and dry. If you are looking for a day to take down the decorations, tomorrow is looking like a good bet. Traveling in Northern Virginia will be extremely difficult and slow today, the mountains will be seeing an ice storm all day.

Up to 0.3″ of ice possible

This includes 64 between Charlottesville and Staunton. Take extreme care if you have to travel this way today or tonight.

We won’t see freezing rain or wintry precip here as out temperatures will be too warm. Tomorrow we will see highs in the upper 60s!

More Rain Sunday

More rainfall is expected Sunday morning, but this is likely to move out in the afternoon when we should see dry, cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s.

Happy New Year!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson