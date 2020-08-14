Blog: More Rain And A Tale Of 2 Lows.

We had quite a bit of rain showers yesterday over the area. Amounts varied widely. Some folks had very little rain while some had up to an inch and a half.

Rain And Storms Yesterday

We’ll have more rain today across the region. A weak area of low pressure has formed, and is now moving out over the ocean. There is a cool front being dragged down behind it.

Regional Weather Map

There will be a lot of moisture wrapping in behind the system. However, things will be different today. There will be a nice/cool northeast breeze developing. It’s been a long time since we’ve had that. So high temps will be held down in the mid 80s. It should feel pretty good with the breeze. (In between the showers). I’m hoping this more stable air will limit the amount of thunderstorms today. However, I do still think we’ll have some downpours.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

As has been the case lately…rain amounts will vary widely.

Tomorrow this first low will move out to sea. It actually has a low chance of becoming tropical or subtropical. However, it won’t have any effect on us if it does. However, another area of low pressure will form along the stalled out front to our west. Late in the day this will move closer to our area. This will create more scattered showers and storms Saturday.

Future Trak (Tomorrow)

I think we’ll have a higher chance for thunderstorms tomorrow. Heavy rain will be possible again. This second low will slowly move east late Saturday into Sunday morning. So more showers and storms will happen then. I’m hoping it kicks out by late Sunday. Maybe we can get a little dry air to end the weekend, but we’ll see. Either way we’ll finally dry out early next week. The weather looks pretty quiet and drier Monday through Wednesday.

In the tropics…Tropical storm Josephine weakened a little overnight.

Tropical Satellite

There’s a lot of good news with the system’s forecast. The latest track keeps the storm north of Puerto Rico and the Lesser Antilles. They should have minimal impacts. The system will then move more to the north and northeast early next week. This could run it up pretty close to Bermuda, but there is a lot of confidence now that it will stay away from the U.S. coast. Also by the time it heads towards Bermuda it should be pretty weak.

Track Of Josephine

It may even fall apart by that point. It still could bring us some nice waves and an increased threat for rip currents. Stay tuned for updates over the weekend.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler