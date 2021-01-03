BLOG: More clouds to start the week, looking ‘mostly’ dry

We had around 0.40″ to 0.80″ of rain fall across much of our area today. Monday is looking drier, but it still might be cloudy for some as the storm system pushes to the northeast.

North winds following the departing low

Monday will be dry, but still cloudy across the coastline.

Future Trak at 9 AM Monday

Our models have kept a low layer of stratus clouds around the Eastern Shore and Virginia Beach Monday morning. By the afternoon, there could be some clearing. White other areas will see sunshine, temperatures will be in the 40s Monday.

Future Trak Tuesday

Tuesday is looking like a cloudy day, with some rain possible into North Carolina during the afternoon and evening. Right now, I’m keeping the chance for rain low with isolated showers possible.

In the week ahead, Wednesday and Thursday look sunny with a high near 50. Then by Friday we could see another storm system moving across VA, bringing rain and snow to the region. At this point both the Euro and the GFS have a storm system bringing a cold rain to Hampton Roads with the possibility for snow in central Virginia Friday evening and night. We’ll be watching this in the coming days.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson