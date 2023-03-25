After temperatures cooled Friday from the 80s into the 60s during the afternoon thanks to a backdoor cool front moving south, we’ll see a warmer day Saturday thanks to this same front coming back north as a warm front!

A few areas of patchy fog will be around this morning and could linger across parts of the Eastern Shore into the afternoon. Highs Saturday afternoon will be in the upper 70s to low 80s region wide. Overall, It should be a pretty nice day, but we’ll see a chance of a few showers at times. When they move in, they shouldn’t last long so don’t let it cancel your plans.

Late this evening and into the overnight, we could see a few additional showers and storms develop towards central VA and move east towards us by late evening-midnight. A few areas of gusty winds could occur with these.

Sunday with an easterly wind, we’ll see slightly cooler temperatures. Near the coast, temps will be cooler thanks to a wind off the water. Highs for most will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, but right along the coast some mid 60s to low 60s will occur.

Heading into next week, temperatures will be cooler but still decent with afternoon highs in the 60s. A few showers are likely Monday.

