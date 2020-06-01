Blog: Mild & Dry Today. Heat And Rain Chances Rise This Week.

We are coming off of some nice weather that arrived on Sunday. It was mostly sunny, dry, and a little breezy. A large area of high pressure is building in from the west. We still have a north/northeast breeze, but it won’t be as strong as yesterday.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have lots of sunshine through the day. Dew points are dropping from the 50s to the 40s. So it will stay nice and dry. We’ll have a north/northeast wind at 5-15mph. High temps will be in the low 70s with some mid 70s inland. It may stay in the 60s near the shore.

Tomorrow the high pressure area will move offshore. We’ll start to develop a southwesterly wind. We’ll have partly cloudy skies. The models are now showing an upper level disturbance that will swing through the region. We should be pretty dry at the surface. So other than some clouds and an isolated showers, I don’t think we’ll see much. We will heat up to the low 80s. The heat has been building to our west for a couple of days. By Wednesday that heat will slide east into our region. So high temps will jump to the low 90s.

Forecast Temps Wednesday

This will be the first time this season that we will have hit 90 degrees or higher. Plus, the humidity will be up. So get ready for a jump to Summer-like conditions. We’ll have high temps in the 80s Thursday and Friday, but we’ll also have some scattered showers and storms in the region.

Things are also heating up in the tropics. A bit cliche but true. There is a tropical disturbance over the Yucatan Peninsula. This is actually the remnants of an eastern Pacific tropical storm (Amanda).

Tropical Satellite

It has a high chance of reforming as it moves to the north. The models have it over the western Gulf of Mexico. Some have it moving north/northwest and affecting south Texas. Some others (like the Euro) have it drifting for a few days and then moving southwest. We’ll track it over the next few days whichever way it goes. Today is the first day of hurricane season, but that date is becoming less of a landmark. We’ve already had 2 named systems in the Atlantic Basin. There has been at least one tropical system forming before the hurricane season started for the past 5 years (6 including this year).

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler