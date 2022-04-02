The sun will be shining bright as we start off the weekend!

The good news for Saturday- less wind. We’ll be under the influence of high pressure, so our winds will not be as strong as they were Thursday or Friday. A light northerly wind of 5-10 mph though will help keep temperatures a little cooler along the coastline. I expect mid to upper 50s along the coast, with low 60s inland.

There are several events happening this weekend! The Cherry Blossom Festival continues in Virginia Beach, NASCAR is in Richmond and the Daffodil Festival is in Gloucester. Hopefully you can enjoy some of the sunshine and these cool community events.

For Sunday, we’ll see a chance of a few morning shows. Clouds will increase late Saturday night and a shower will be possible after midnight. Between 3am and 9am will be the best chances for a scattered shower across the region. Rain will quickly exit, and sunshine will return for Sunday afternoon. It’ll be a little breezy though, with some gusts to 25-30.

Heading into next week, we’ll start to warm up again with highs returning into the 70s.

It’s already been an active severe weather season across the southeast, and more is on the way. Most of the southern US has seen at least some risk of tornadoes this Spring, and through the next 7 days – several more opportunities for severe weather are expected to develop. Check out this map below from the @USTornadoes Twitter account.

The highest tornado probabilities from SPC so far this year, through the end of March.



See past years and by month: https://t.co/rUGySxIViX pic.twitter.com/4mQddBUbm6 — U.S. Tornadoes (@USTornadoes) April 1, 2022

Looking at the SPC outlook through next week, several opportunities for severe weather will exist across the southeast. A risk of a strong/severe storm may move into our area on Thursday. Long way away – so we’ll monitor this threat and keep you updated.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter