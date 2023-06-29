We are looking at some good weather today. A cool front is sinking to the southeast, and high pressure is edging closer to our area.

Regional Weather Map

Overall, we’ve have had a cool couple of weeks with a few warm spots.

High Temps Last 2 Weeks

There has been some heat over the last 3 days, but we never did break 90 degrees in Norfolk. We won’t be doing that today either. High temps will aim for the mid 80s this afternoon with upper 80s inland.

We’ll be mostly sunny with a light north breeze. There will be some isolated showers possible over northeast North Carolina, but that’s it. There will be some light haze from the smoke today, but it shouldn’t be too bad. I did smell it a bit as I stepped outside this morning. Humidity will be moderate.

Tomorrow we’ll have mostly to partly cloudy skies and a light south wind. So temps will pump up to the upper 80s. There may be a couple of 90s inland/south. There may also be a stray shower or two in the region, but overall it will be quiet.

By the weekend a more humid and hotter air mass will push into our region. So we’ll have high temps near 90 or in the low 90s both days.

Temperature Trend

the humidity will actually go way up Sunday into Monday. The dew point may rise above 75 degrees for a time.

Muggy Meter

So the heat index may rise to the upper 90s to near 100 Sunday into Monday. That will be rough, but it won’t be extreme. There will be some scattered showers and storms during the afternoons Saturday and Sunday. It’s a little early to have confidence in the coverage part of the forecast. We will have a better handle on that by tomorrow.

It looks like there will be a few showers and storms in the region on Tuesday for the 4th. It’s still too early to be specific about the timing and placement though.

The tropics are still quiet. We are watching that weak tropical disturbance that is south of Bermuda. It still has a low chance of formation as it slowly moves north.

Tropical Weather Outlook

Even if it does form, then it shouldn’t have any impact on our weather.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler