Blog: Less Rain, But The Cool Stays

We had a really busy day yesterday. There was a lot of heavy rain in the region (as forecast). We picked up about 1-3″ of rain with a few locations getting higher amounts.

48 Hr Rain Totals

This rain was very welcome, but it did come down a little too fast in some areas. So there was some street flooding. Elizabeth City got hit pretty hard by that. The storms were strong to severe during the afternoon/early evening. There were numerous storm reports in the region.

48 Hour Storm Reports

The more recent reports were from Chesapeake and Virginia Beach down into northeast North Carolina. There were numerous reports of trees down. There was also some rotation in a few of the North Carolina storms. So we’ll be checking to see if the National Weather Service goes down to investigate the damage for possible tornadoes. (I have not heard anything as of this writing).

There was an area of low pressure that crept along the cold front during the afternoon/evening. This created a little rotation in the atmosphere. Now the front and the low are well offshore, and the widespread rain and storms are gone.

Regional Weather Map

There is still an upper level trough (dip in the jetstream) overhead. Plus, we are catching a little moisture off of the ocean. So we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds today with a few rain showers from time-to-time. There will be plenty of breaks in between. We’ll have a 30-40% chance up until about 3 p.m. Then the showers will become very spotty by the late afternoon. The evening commute should be pretty dry. The wind will be out of the north/northeast today at 8 to 12 mph. Plus, we’ll have a decent amount of clouds. So high temps will only rise up to the low 80s this afternoon with upper 70s north of Hampton Roads. Wow!

High pressure will build in a little stronger tomorrow. So we’ll have partly cloudy skies. It will be nice out with highs in the low 80s. Our Future Trak model is trying to put in a stray shower or two, but I am discounting it for now. We’ll have great weather from Friday through the weekend.

There is a new disturbance in the tropics. This time it is in the Gulf of Mexico. It is a weak area of low pressure that is forming along the cold front.

Tropical Satellite

It has a low chance for formation over the next couple of days. Whether it forms or not, it may bring some heavy rain to the coast of Texas. We’ll bring you updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler