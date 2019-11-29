BLOG: Leftover clouds and yard work

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – I hope you had a great Thanksgiving! Today we are going to see some morning cloud cover, then some sunshine break through in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s for much of the day. Some of us could make it to the low 50s this afternoon.

Good travel weather today.

We will see good travel weather regionally today. No rain is expected for any of the major airport hubs so safe travels! If you are staying in town, today is still looking like a great day to walk off that extra mash potato helping, or to do some yard work.

Rain moves in Saturday night.

A large storm system is going to develop this weekend across the Midwest bring a blizzard to northern Minnesota (Duluth), they could see several inches of snow, maybe even a foot! This storm will also bring rain and snow to Minneapolis and Chicago, rain is likely for the East coast. This could mean major delays for flyers on Sunday. We will see off an on showers and about 1″ of rain.