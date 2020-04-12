Blog: Keeping a Close Eye on Storms

While our weather is going to be fairly quiet today, many meteorologists across the country will be keeping an eye on the storms to the south. It’s going to be a very powerful system that is going to produce a lot of destruction. Unfortunately, this same storm will also bring us severe weather through tomorrow.

As of 9AM here’s the latest update from the SPC for today. The storms will be intense and a lot of people will be hunkering down instead of hunting for Easter eggs.

SPC Outlook Sunday

This system will elongate as it moves closer towards the East Coast. We’re going to be looking at light to moderate rainfall starting tonight after sunset continuing on/ off through early Monday morning. The chance of severe weather will pick up through the mid-morning hours and continue into the early afternoon. The latest SPC Severe Risk for Monday is below.

SPC Outlook Monday

The timing of this will be during daylight hours so you will want to stay informed and be safe. The wind will be the biggest threat with this system, we could see wind gusts over 50 mph. That can do a lot of damage. Isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out with this system as well.

The wind can bring down trees and power lines which could cause a lot of problems for those of you who are teleworking from home.

Wind Speed Forecast

Jeff Edmondson will have an update later tonight and Jeremy Wheeler will be in Monday morning to break it all down as this storm gets closer. Stay updated and stay safe!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka