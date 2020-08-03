Blog: Isaias gets closer to landfall

As of the latest update from the NHC it is still a tropical storm but it is teetering on the line of becoming a category 1 hurricane. The difference in the name though won’t change the impacts that we’ll see! It will make landfall later this evening somewhere in between Myrtle Beach and Wilmington, NC.

As this system moves northward, we’ll see the brunt of the storm in the early morning hours of Tuesday into the mid-morning hours. By the early afternoon, the storm will be moving out of the region!

Track across Hampton Roads

The timing of this storm has been picking up speed as it moves closer, so this won’t be an all day long event.

Isaias Timing

For impacts across Hampton Roads, it really depends on your location. The highest rainfall totals will be through the western portion of the viewing area while the high winds will still be along the coast.

Isaias Impacts

We still have both the Tropical Storm Warning in place for the entire region and the Flash Flood Watch for most of the area, with the exception of coastal locations. Just another way to say, be prepared!

Tropical Storm Warning

Flash Flood Watch

Our in-house model shows rain totals ranging across the region, but here’s the pattern you can expect! Not the worst storm we’ve seen but could pack a punch quickly. Being prepared is always best!

We’ll keep you updated through the night. -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka