BLOG: Isaias brings tornadoes, wind and rain to our area

Early this morning we had the first main bands of rain move through our area. At the time of writing, the strongest tornado may have been around Suffolk. At 3:15 AM a strong tornado moved through downtown Suffolk left several damaged buildings around town.

Suffolk Tornado Report

Wind gusts have been in the 40-50 mph range this morning mostly across our area. At 6:30 AM there was a 53 mph gust in Norfolk. Rainfall totals as of 6:30 AM were more than 3 inches in Newport News, Suffolk, and almost 3″ in Williamsburg.

Peak Winds

24 Hour Rainfall

Temporary tidal flooding may occur for southern Virginia Beach this morning. As the south wind decreases this early afternoon, the water levels will return to normal, hopefully by this evening.

Water levels may approach 2.5 feet.

Isaias will move away from the our area late this morning and by the afternoon the wind speeds, and effects of the storm will be gone. At noon, the strongest gust we could see will be at 25 mph. By 2 PM, the center of the storm will be south of New York City, likely across central New Jersey.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson