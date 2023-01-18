The weather over the next couple of days will not feel like typical mid-January weather here in Hampton Roads. Temps will be well above average today and tomorrow. It’s not just happening here. High temperatures will 15-20 degrees above average over about a third of the country.

Temperature Departure From Average

Forecast Temps Today

As you can see from the map above we’ll be running in the low-mid 60s here this afternoon. It is going to be excellent weather for heading outdoors! It will be a bit breezy though at times.

Outdoor Forecast

We have a weak area of high pressure nearby with a stationary front to our south.

Regional Weather Map

There is an area of low pressure over the Plains states that is creating some heavy snow showers over Nebraska. That is moving to the northeast. There are a couple of fronts attached to that low. They will both move through here in the next 48 hours. So tomorrow we’ll have the warm front lift north through the area. That will warm us up quite a bit Thursday. However, we’ll also have a lot of moisture in the region again. This will create lots of clouds with a few rain showers. It looks like we’ll have two rounds of showers. One will roll through in the morning and then one in the late afternoon.

Future Trak (Thursday Afternoon)

It doesn’t look like we’ll have much rainfall though. The rounds of showers should be light, and there will be some long breaks in-between. That is good news since our high temps will be in the mid-upper 60s. You should be able to get out for a while and enjoy the mild/fresh air. However, winds will be out of the southeast then south at 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph.

A cold front will move through late Thursday night into Friday morning. After some clouds and a stray shower early we should have some nice weather on Friday. We’ll have clearing skies with high temps in the mid 50s. Unfortunately, I’ve had to lower the temperature for Saturday. Now it looks like we’ll only top off in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Hey, at least it will be dry. But we keep getting the warmups during the week with the colder air during the weekends. Low temps will be in the 30s. We’ll warm up a bit on Sunday, but there will be some rain moving in. It may hold off until late in the day. We’ll see. Either way high temps will rise to the 50s.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler