Blog: Increasing Drought. Tropics Into The Weekend.

We did have a few showers last night as a cold front sank into the region. However, they fell apart right before reaching Hampton Roads.

Spotty Showers Last Night

They didn’t amount to much for those that did get them. A few hundredths of an inch up to a tenth of an inch.

This morning the front was settling to our south. We have high pressure building in from the north.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have some nice weather today. Drier/cooler air is steadily filtering into the region. High temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. The dew points will drop to near 60. So will be pretty comfortable. Especially with the nice northeast breeze.

Tonight, the front will stall out just to our south. It will actually nudge back north a bit before tomorrow morning. This could create some isolated showers.

The front will lift slightly back north as a warm front tomorrow, which could create a few showers with a slightly higher chance in the evening. High temps will rise to the mid 80s. The humidity will jump as well. Dew points will rise to the 70s.

Another cool front will move through on Sunday. This could create some isolated showers. I have a 30% chance for rain tomorrow with a 20% on Sunday. High temps will be closer to 80 degrees on Sunday. Then on Monday we’ll cool to the upper 70s. We’ll dry out again. Most of next week looks warm and dry.

We need some rain. Parts of our area are in a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

US Drought Monitor

The drought conditions will likely spread southeast by next week. Remember areas more to the southeast had a lot more rain during Dorian earlier this month.

Meanwhile in the tropics…Karen is falling apart as a tropical system. Dry air and increasing wind shear have worked on the system. It is going to either be a depression or a post-tropical low soon.

Track Of Karen

This is great news for the Bahamas. They will take a long time to recover from Dorian, and they don’t need another system.

In the central Atlantic, Hurricane Lorenzo has become a monster storm in both size and strength. At one point the clouds were as wide as a 10 by 10 degree quadrant of latitude/longitude.

Tropical Satellite

The eye is still very prominent on satellite It was a strong Category 4 hurricane this morning. It could strengthen a little more before it moves over cooler water. It will move generally north today, then it will move northeast and pick up some speed in the next 3-4 days. It will eventually weaken, but not soon enough. It could impact the Azores islands as a Category 2 hurricane in a few days.

Track Of Lorenzo

Hopefully, it will weaken or change track. Stay tuned for updates.

Before I go…I did find this cool article about Urban heat islands. A new study using “citizen scientists” took a close look at how the types of buildings and structures affect how much heat flows through a city. It was surprising to see how much these affect the micro-climate of a city. One of the cities that was studied was Richmond, VA. The author of the article is local. here is the link: Types of Structures Affect Urban Heat Islands.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler