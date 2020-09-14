Blog: Increasing Activity in the Tropics

The weather locally will be fairly quiet the next couple of days. We’ll have a cold front moving through which will give us a few showers this afternoon but then we’ll be dry through Tuesday and Wednesday!

Quiet cannot be used to define the tropics right now! It is very active with a hurricane, 2 tropical storms and 2 tropical depressions. A lot going on!

Sally is headed towards the Louisiana/ Mississippi coastline and expected to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane on Tuesday. The biggest impact that we’re watching for is the extremely high rainfall totals. This could bring flash flooding across the region. It will be a powerful storm!

Tropical Storm Sally

Eventually we could see some impacts by Thursday and Friday as the remnants move closer to our area. It will be widespread rain but at this point it looks like the heaviest of the rain will stay off to our south.

East Coast Rain from Sally

Hurricane Paulette moved over Bermuda this morning bringing heavy rainfall and high winds across the island. The entire island was in the eye of the storm! Bermuda is 20 miles wide but the eye of the storm was between 30-40 miles. As it moves away from the island, it’s now gaining strength but will stay over the water.

Hurricane Paulette

Heading east from there, Rene is now falling apart. We won’t have to worry about that storm anymore! One more to cross off the list.

TD Rene

Newly formed tropical storm Teddy is heading off to the NW. It is gaining strength and eventually expected to become a hurricane. It will be several days until we can fine tune the forecast on any impacts in our area!

Tropical Storm Teddy

Lastly, (for now!) we have tropical depression #21. This storm has formed off the coast of Africa and is picking up some momentum. Right now, it looks like this storm will fade out before it moves closer to the US, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

TD 21

Phew! A lot to talk about. We’re now in the peak of hurricane season, but we only have two names left on the list! If we run out of names, we’ll go to the Greek Alphabet. The only other time we did this was in 2005.

Greek Names

A lot going on but we’ll keep you updated! Have a great Monday! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka