Blog: I’m Back…More Rain Soon.

I am back from a big trip… Miss me? My wife and I went on a cruise to several places along the Mediterranean with stops in Barcelona, Marseille, Florence, and Rome. It was great! Now I’m back. It was a nice morning out there with some beautiful views on our tower cams.

Tower Cam This Morning

There is an area of high pressure to our north, and that should bring us some nice weather through most of the day for most of the region. However, there is also an area of low pressure to our south. It is near a stationary front.

Regional Weather Map

The weak low will steadily creep up into our region through the day. It will bring some scattered showers to North Carolina through the day. Eventually, some of those showers will crawl up into Hampton Roads and parts of southeast Virginia. They should be pretty isolated through the afternoon though.However, they will pick up between the evening and the overnight. Heavy rain will even be possible as the low rolls through.

Future Trak Tonight

The low will steadily move north of us tomorrow. However, some scattered showers will continue through at least the first half of the day. It won’t be a washout, but there could also be some isolated showers during the afternoon. We could pick up a quarter to three quarters of an inch between now and then.

Temps will heat up again. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to near 80. Tomorrow they will be in the mid-upper 80s and humid. A second cool front will move through tomorrow night. This will cool us down, and dry us out for Friday. Highs will be near 80. We’ll have a dry weekend ahead. Temps will warm to the upper 80s to near 90.

We’ll have some pretty typical June temperatures here after having the warmest May on record. However, now the heat is on out west. They will have record heat again today over many western states. High temps will be over 100 in places that don’t normally get that hot this time of year. They should get some relief by tomorrow. Here’s more on that: Western Heat Wave.

Interesting also to note…May was the 2nd wettest on record for the United States.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler