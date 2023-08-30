Overnight hurricane Idalia strengthened to a category 4 hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico.

Idalia On Satellite

At one point sustained winds were up to 130mph. However, this status was brief as it had weakened slightly by the 7am hour to a high-end category 3. This was due to an eyewall replacement cycle. Keep in mind that there is little difference between a strong cat 3 and a minimal cat 4. Regardless, those strong winds pushed ashore this morning as the storm made landfall around 7:45 am near Keaton Beach, FL.

Idalia Making Landfall

There were some strong gusts to around 70mph near Cedar Key Florida.

Satellite/Radar And Wind Gusts

I was surprised that the gusts weren’t higher there at Cedar Key, but the strongest winds were confined to a small area around the eye. So maybe that’s why. Despite that, the surge was able to travel far south.

Storm Surge Forecast

They had water levels of about 4-6 ft down to Tampa. There were much higher levels around the Big Bend area, but under the highest forecast shown above.

Idalia will move northeast and inland today. It will bring hurricane force winds to northern Florida and southern Georgia.

Track Of Idalia

There aren’t any large cities in its short-term path, but it will cause damage to many of the small communities there. Eventually it will grind down over land. By late tonight it should get down to a tropical storm. Tomorrow it will turn more to the east, and it should pass to our south as a tropical storm.

Track Of Idalia

There is growing confidence that it will pass just south of our region as the models are coming into better agreement, and the track width is getting smaller.

Forecast Models

However, Idalia will interact with a front that is over us today, and an area of high pressure to our north.

Regional Weather Map

This will both guide Idalia and also allow the rain and wind to get more north of the storm. Normally tropical systems are somewhat compact, but this system will be able to spread out a bit. It will almost be a hybrid system. So the rain tomorrow will cover most of North Carolina, and scattered showers will fall over southeast Virginia.

Future Trak (Thursday Morning)

The rain should taper off later in the day, and it should end by tomorrow night. Rain totals should be highest down across the southern Outer Banks as that area will be closest to the storm. However, 2-4″ of rain will be possible over other parts of North Carolina.

Rainfall Forecast (4 Models)

Hampton Roads should get about 0.5″ to 1.5″ of rain with much less north of the metro.

There is a Flood Watch in effect for all of eastern North Carolina.

Flood Watch

Wind will be light and variable today. However, it will pick up by tomorrow morning.

Wind Gust Forecast (Thursday Morning)

Through the day winds will gust up to 25-35mph near the shore, and gusts could run up to 45-50mph over the Outer Banks. Winds will decrease by Thursday night into Friday morning. There is a tropical storm warning through early morning Friday.

Tropical Storm Warning

There may be some minor tidal flooding, but my latest thinking is that the tidal flooding shouldn’t be too high since the storm will be moving pretty quickly. The northeast winds will last before and after the storm due to the pressure gradient between Idalia and the high to the northwest. There are already some high waves coming in from hurricane Franklin. So the combo of that and the northeast wind could create some big surf, ocean overwash (OBX), and some beach erosion. There may be some minor tidal flooding after the storm moves out to sea. Here’s the latest forecast, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the numbers change before tomorrow.

Tide Forecast

We’ll have updates on this system throughout the day.

Meanwhile there are 2 other systems in the Atlantic Basin. Hurricane Franklin is northwest of Bermuda and moving to the northeast. Tropical Depression 11 is over the middle of the Atlantic and moving north.

Tropical Satellite

Franklin has a huge eye on satellite. It has really opened up. The eye is twice as large as Bermuda. It was a category 2 storms at the time of this writing. They will get some tropical storm forced winds over Bermuda today. The system will pick up some speed and move to the northeast over cooler waters. So it should gradually weaken and become non-tropical in a few days.

Track Of Franklin

This system has brought us nice swells over the last 24 hours. It got even better this morning.

Camera From Surfchex.com

However, this has also continued to bring us a high risk for rip currents. That also continues today.

Rip Current Risk

Some folks may not be able to get in the water past their knees over parts of the Outer Banks. Experienced surfers only today.

Tropical depression 11 is barely adding anything to this. It will basically work slowly northward, and then it will fall apart within the next 36 hours.

Locally today we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers forming this afternoon. There will also be a few thunderstorms.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

There could be a few heavy downpours. This is due to the high humidity and the front eventually moving in from the northwest. High temps will be in the mid-upper 80s, and there won’t be much of a breeze. Tomorrow high temps will only be in the 70s due to the clouds, showers, and wind. By Friday we’ll have clearing skies and a bit of a breeze. High temps will still be in the 70s. It should actually be awesome outside! The the weekend looks good. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Saturday. We’ll be in the mid 80s on Sunday.

Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler