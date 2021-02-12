BLOG: Ice Storm Warning across Virginia

A historic ice storm may develop across Central Virginia Friday through Sunday morning with 0.25″ to 0.50″ of ice.

Some freezing rain will be possible for areas in the advisory. Remember, elevated roads, bridges will freeze first. Take care driving this weekend. I recommend not driving past Williamsburg and or Wakefield this weekend because of the ice. The roads could be shut down.

Freezing rain will start Friday night and continue until Sunday morning.

Ice Accumulation

Ice accumulations of more than 0.25″ can cause widespread power outages, down trees, and nearly impossible travel. For the Hampton Roads area, our temperatures will stay above freezing so we will just see rain this weekend.

