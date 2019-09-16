Blog: Hurricane Humberto Forms. Big Local Dry Out Soon!

Humberto turned into a Category 1 hurricane last night. It is a few hundred miles to our south, and it is moving to the northeast. This system is forecast to stay out to sea.

However, it may get fairly close to Bermuda in the next 3-4 days.

Track Of Humberto

That island will probably have some minor effects if it follows the most likely path. It is forecast to be a Category 2 hurricane at its closest point to the island. After that point it will move more northward. Some models have it moving back westward for a bit in a few days which could bring it closer to the Canadian Maritimes. Stay tuned.

There is also a tropical disturbance over the central Atlantic that has a moderate-high chance of formation over the next few days. It is moving westward at a steady pace.

Tropical Satellite

Meanwhile, close to home we have some quiet weather today. A stationary front is to our north. An area of high pressure is to our southwest.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have partly sunny skies today. High temps will be in the mid 80s, and it will be a little humid. Dew points are in the 60s.

A cool front that is in the Midwest today will move into our region tomorrow. This will bring us a few showers during Tuesday afternoon. The breeze will pick up out of the northeast. So we’ll be a little cooler with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

However, behind the front we will have some much drier air pushing into the region. By Wednesday, our dew points will drop down to the upper 50s. We’ll have fair skies with high temps in the low 70s. Then dew points will drop down to the low 50s (and possibly upper 40s) from Thursday into Friday.

Muggy Meter

We’ll have fair skies and cool temps again as well. So the weather is basically going to feel awesome from Wednesday into the weekend! Overnight lows will drop to the 50s and 60s. Get ready for some real Fall-like weather. The first day of fall is September 23rd.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler