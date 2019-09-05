BLOG: Hurricane Dorian is coming, latest thoughts for our area

The rain is moving in to Hampton Roads, and this is part of the outer reach of Category 2 Hurricane Dorian. As of the 5PM update, Dorian has sustained winds of 105 mph. The storm is moving to the northeast at 10 mph, but that speed will increase by tomorrow as it moves across the Outer Banks.

Here are a few things you can do tonight ahead of the storm:



Charge your smartphone, we may lose power tomorrow

Gas up the generator

Move your car! Tidal Flooding is expected to be a major issue Friday afternoon. (Here is where you can park for free)

Secure your stuff! Anything outside that is loose may blow around or away.

The wind will increase tonight and during the morning tomorrow.

Morning Winds

Midday Wind Speeds

Afternoon Wind Speeds

Here are some of the impacts that we will see during Dorian:

Southside Cities Friday 6 AM – 5 PM

Friday 6 AM – 5 PM 6″-8″ of rainfall SE VA Beach, 4″-6″ North

Wind: Ocean, 65-75 mph | Bay, 55-65 mph | Inland, 45-55 mph



Peninsula, E. Shore and Inland Friday 7 AM – 5 PM

Friday 7 AM – 5 PM Rain, 2″ north – 6″ south

Wind: Bay 45-55 mph | 35-45 Inland & North



Outer Banks Tonight – Friday 5 PM

Tonight – Friday 5 PM Rain: 6″-10″ North/West, 4″-7″ OBX

Wind: 65 mph North | 85-100 mph South



Mainland N.C. Friday 3 AM – Fri 6 PM

Friday 3 AM – Fri 6 PM Rain: 6-10″ East, 2-6″ West

Wind: 65 East, 45 West

Major Tidal flooding is also expected to arrive with the storm.

Tide Forecast

By 4-5 pm Friday, the rain will begin to taper off, the wind will move offshore and decrease in speed, and the High tide will be the only problem we will have to deal with. This is why I recommend you to move your car if you are in an area that sees Tidal Flooding.

We are going to be on air at the top of the hour, every hour all night long with updates. We are also going to be on air starting at 4 AM Friday morning and will likely be on air all day and ending tomorrow evening. We will keep you updated with the latest. Follow me on Twitter and Facebook so you can send in your weather reports. Stay safe!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson