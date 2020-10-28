Blog: Hurricane and Snow Storm for the South

Comparing our weather to what Texas, Oklahoma and parts of Louisiana are seeing, we are doing okay! Not only is Zeta strengthening in the Gulf, northern parts of Texas & Oklahoma are still dealing with a wintry mess.

Sat/Rad 7AM

The latest track on Zeta shows that this storm will be making landfall later tonight along the SE Louisiana coastline. The storm is strengthening and will likely be a category 2 as it makes landfall.

Satellite of Zeta

This could be the 5th landfall in Louisiana for the 2020 season, the Gulf has taken the brunt of tropical storms so far. Storm surge, rain, flooding and wind will all be a concern for that area!

NHC Track of Zeta

We will see some impacts from Zeta on Thursday and Friday, but it won’t be a washout. The heaviest of the rain will be off to our west.

Rainfall from Zeta

With the remnants of Zeta, a cold front will also be pushing through. This will make temperatures drop drastically through Friday! We’ll start off the day in the mid 60s but dropping to the low 50s as we end it. Brr!

Temperature Forecast

The Halloween forecast is looking dry but the cool air will be sticking around. Highs only in the upper 50s. Hope you have a warmer costume!

Have a great Wednesday! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka