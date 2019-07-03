Blog: Hot Through The 4th

We are heating up today with higher humidity, and this will continue through the 4th of July (Independence Day). Yesterday was pretty hot, but the humidity wasn’t terrible. Today, the dew points have risen into the low-mid 70s. As surface temperatures climb to the mid 90s this afternoon, the heat index will run up to the upper 90s to lower 100s.

Heat Index Forecast

Be sure to stay hydrated if you work outdoors or if you are just out having fun outside today. We’ll have partly cloudy skies. High pressure is moving a little more more to the southeast.

Regional Weather Map

This movement combined with the high heat and humidity will lead to a few showers and storms this afternoon. There may even be some isolated downpours due to the thick humidity. Winds will be variable at 5-10mph.

Tomorrow, we’ll have a similar setup. We’ll be partly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms popping up in the afternoon. It actually looks like the storms will increase in the early evening, and the models have them pushing more inland.

Future Trak (Thursday Eve.)

Luckily it looks like the showers and storms will mostly dissipate by 8-9pm. So hopefully, the timing works out for everyone’s firework displays. It will be hot and humid again tomorrow, but the models do trim the high temps by a couple of degrees. So I have the highs in the low 90s with some mid 90s inland. The heat index will still be near 100 for many though.

We’ll have similar weather for Friday and Saturday. It will be hot and humid, with a chance for some scattered thunderstorms in the afternoons and early evenings. The area does still need rain. So hopefully, we’ll get some. The mid-range forecast is a little cooler by Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Sunday with more mid (-ish) 80s early next week.

As far as the tropics go…things are quiet in the Atlantic Ocean, but there is a hurricane in the eastern Pacific. Barbara is a category 4 hurricane. It is generally on a track westward. It is forecast to weaken considerably over the next few days, but it could get closer to Hawaii around that time.

Hurricane Barbara Forecast (NHC)

Interestingly enough…I caught an article today about a historical hurricane that hit California in the 1800s. It didn’t have a name, but in 1858 a hurricane affected southern California. The research about the storm was done by Chris Landsea and Michael Chenoweth from the National Hurricane Center.

The article talks about how the cooler waters off of the west coast inhibit hurricane formation there. However, during El Nino years the water can become much warmer than average. With Global Warming it’s possible that a hurricane may strike there again someday. Here is the article with more information: Could a hurricane hit California?

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler