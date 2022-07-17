The July heat is here! Another typical summertime day for Hampton Roads, with highs near 90.

We’ll see a chance of a few pop up showers and storms on Sunday. Rain chances are around 30%. Most of the day will be dry and for some of us, the entire day will be dry.

The big story for the upcoming week will be the heat. For Sunday, we’ll see highs near 90 for most of the region. Monday – we’re into the low 90s. Same thing for Tuesday, before we climb into the upper 90s Wed/Thu.

Heat index values will be around 100 Monday and Tuesday. Wed/Thu, we’ll see heat index values approaching 105-110 with some spots potentially approaching excessive heat warning criteria (110° or higher for 3 hours).

Obviously, with this level of heat, you’ll want to take some precautions working outside in the afternoon or exercising. If possible, delay your exercise or outside work until 6pm each evening when the heat stress index drops.

Now, while we’re not forecasting 100 degrees at this time, I thought it would be worthwhile to check into some 100 degree heat climatology. All of this data is for the Norfolk Intl’ Airport, where we keep climate reports and records at.

On average, we see our first 100 degree day in July – around July 11th. Of course, we’ve had many years where we do not hit 100 at all. If we do hit 100, the latest, 1st time we’ve seen 100 degrees in a year was August 20th, 1983.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

