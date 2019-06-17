Blog: Hot, Humid, & A Bit Unsettled This Week!

We are coming off of a great weekend. There was a lot of sunshine this last Friday through Sunday (as expected). However, the upcoming work week will be fairly unsettled. While we aren’t looking at any washouts, the rain chances will be up for 3-4 days. Today will be very Summery outside. We’ll be hot, humid, and there will be some isolated pop-up showers and storms this afternoon. High pressure is to our southeast, but there is a stationary front that is drifting a little closer to us from the north.

Regional Weather Map

Skies will be mostly to partly sunny through the day. High temps will rise to the low-mid 90s. The dew points are in the upper 60s to low 70s. So our heat indices this afternoon will be in the mid-upper 90s. That could be rough for the kid’s first day at Summer Camp. So everyone be sure to stay hydrated if you are going to be outdoors for a while. Again, we’ll have some isolated pop-up showers and storms this afternoon. There could be some isolated downpours. There will be a little higher chance for some showers and storms this evening. Especially north of Hampton Roads.

Over the next few days we’ll have lots of heat and humidity. There will be a front to our north that will waver south and north at times. High pressure will drift a bit more south. So we’ll have some scattered showers and storms during the afternoons and evenings between Tuesday and Thursday. High temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. The weather looks quieter by next weekend with some slightly cooler temps. We’ll see. That’s still a few days away.

In world news…I caught this article over the weekend about Greenland. Seems that an enormous amount if ice melted in just one day (2 billion tons) last week. While this surprisingly isn’t a record, it could portend a record melt season this Summer. A stuck weather pattern is to blame for the recent spike in melting. Here is the article with more information: Spike in ice melt over Greenland.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler