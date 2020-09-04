BLOG: Hot Friday, cooler weather for Labor Day weekend

Temperatures are on the way down for the upcoming holiday weekend. However, its still going to be hot today. Highs will be in the upper 80 and near 90 this afternoon. The heat index could top out at 100 degrees today.

Friday Afternoon Heat Index

The good news is that the humidity will slowly drop throughout the day. The dew points this morning were in the 70s. This afternoon, they should be in the 60s. This is happening because of the NW wind that we will see today.

Incoming cold front!

A good old fashioned cold front will move in later tonight, bringing in cooler air for the long weekend. It will also reinforce lower humidity for Saturday – Monday. This cold front may develop a few thunderstorms in Accomack county and across Maryland later today.

Comfortable Weekend Ahead

High temperatures will be in the 80s this weekend. If you are planning on going to the beach, the rip current threat looks to be low with smaller surf expected. Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson